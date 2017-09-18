UPDATE: Police investigate death of 60-year-old Kansas man

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a man in Manhattan. Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, police filed a report for involuntary manslaughter, according to Monday’s Riley County Police Activity Report.

Just after 11:50 p.m. Saturday, the Riley County Police Department was dispatched to 2220 Green Avenue in response to a 911 call, according to a media release.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an unconscious man identified as 60-year-old Randy Jay Abarr of that address.

EMS transported Abarr to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan where he was pronounced dead.

In Monday’s activity report, police indicated there is no danger to the public. Police did not report any arrest in the case.

—————-

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a man in Manhattan.

Just after 11:50 p.m. Saturday, the Riley County Police Department was dispatched to 2220 Green Avenue in response to a 911 call, according to a media release.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an unconscious man identied as 60-year-old Randy Jay Abarr of that address.

EMS transported Abarr to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan where he was pronounced dead.

Police released no additional details early Sunday.