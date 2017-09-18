Police chief removed immediately; Great Bend appoints replacements for many vacancies

The City of Great Bend started plugging in replacements to fill vacancies on the city staff Monday night at City Hall. The Great Bend City Council approved motions to appoint a new fire chief, interim city administrator, and open city council seat.

The main position that was not replaced was police chief after Cliff Couch announced his resignation last week in a lengthy press release.

Mayor Dr. Mike Allison did make a motion to amend the agenda to remove Couch from work immediately.

Couch submitted his resignation last week to go into effect October 15. The motion to remove Couch immediately with continued pay until October 15 passed 7-0.

Couch was suspended with pay July 24, for among other reasons, not following an order from city administration according to the notice. The police chief was eventually reinstated September 5, but his press release stated a “target on his back” and the acceptance of another job made him decide to submit his resignation.

The city council also approved Captain Luke McCormick to take over as Fire Chief at the Great Bend Fire Department. Council member Allene Owen and Allison mentioned there were three worthy internal candidates that applied for the spot.

McCormick replaces Mike Napolitano after Napolitano’s retirement went into effect September 1. Napolitano spent 43 years with the Great Bend Fire Department.

With council member Wayne Henneke’s resignation on August 17, the city had 60 days to find a replacement to fill the remainder of his term. The city council approved the appointment of Jolene Biggs to take over the Ward 2 position until the end of the year. Biggs is also running for the council seat in the upcoming election along with Rachel Mawhirter and Matt Suchy.

The council also approved George Kolb as interim city administrator for no longer than six months. Kolb was the city manager in Wichita from 2004 to 2008. Kolb most recently spent a year as Interim City Administrator in Valley Center. He also has stints in Wentzville, MO; Surprise, AZ; Augusta, GA; Richmond, VA; Saginaw, MI; Albion, MI, and Jackson, MI in similar positions. Kolb will start October 9 with a salary of $2,100 per week or just over $50,000 for the six months. Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter says this will give the new governing body after the elections a chance to select their permanent city administrator before Kolb’s contract ends, a process that may take 2-3 months.

Kolb takes over for Howard Partington. Partington retired August 16, citing the harassment of a malicious minority during the Chief Couch saga as the reason after 36 years in the position.