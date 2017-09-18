Police: 5 suspects arrested for central-Kansas drive-by shooting

HARVEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating five suspects in connection with a drive-by shooting.

Just before 5p.m. Sunday, police were made aware of a drive by shooting near NW24th and Hoover in Harvey County.

Police located the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle led Newton police on a short chase, coming to a stop near the intersection of Lazy Creek Drive and Split Oak Drive. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot and were all apprehended a short time later. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Four Juveniles and one adult were taken into custody. will be interviewed by investigators with the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office.

Police reported no injuries and did not release names of the suspects.