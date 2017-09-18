Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Mildred E. Meitner , 105, just 14 days before her 106th birthday passed away September 16, 2017 at River Bend Assisted Living. She was born in Friend Nebraska September 30, 1911 the daughter of Louis G. and Christine (Steffensen) Andersen.

Graduating from Lincoln General School of Nursing in 1938, she worked 40 years as a nurse in Nebraska, Los Angeles, California and CKMC of Great Bend. While working in California she met and married Eugene F. Meitner January 25, 1942 in Yuma, Arizona. She moved with her husband to Kansas in 1950 to farm in rural Olmitz. He preceded her in death June 25, 1993.

Survivors include her son, Gary Meitner and his wife Penny of Great Bend, grandchildren, Troy Meitner (April) and Wes Meitner (Angela) of Great Bend, Paula Fritschen (Steve), Christina Andrews (Kerry) both of Dorrance, Kansas; thirteen great grandchildren and six great great- grandchildren. She was preceded by an infant daughter Kathleen in 1945 and sister Gertrude Bjerre in 1968.

Visitation will be 9:00 am until 9:00 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2017 with an Altar Society rosary at 4:00 pm and an vigil at 7:00 pm, all at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 am Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at St Patrick Church with Father Ted Stoecklein officiating. Interment will be at St Ann Cemetery, Olmitz, KS.

Memorials have been established with the Barton Community College Nursing Program or The Golden Belt Humane Society, or Great Bend Community Theatre, in care of Bryant funeral Home.

