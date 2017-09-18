Man dies after ejected in western Kan. pickup rollover crash

LOGAN COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 7:30p.m. Sunday in Logan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by Robert A. Nolting, 57, Longmont, CO., was northbound on Logan County road 160 ten miles west of Russell Springs

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It traveled into the east ditch. He overcorrected into the west ditch. The pickup rolled three times and the driver was ejected.

Nolting was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Kennedy Koster Funeral Home.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.