Light agenda for Barton County Commissioners Monday

Barton County Commissioners Monday needed only 13 minutes to get through a light agenda during their regular meeting at the Courthouse. Only two discussion items were on the Monday agenda.

The board voted 5-0 to continue the Work-Fit program through Barton Community College. The physical capacity profile testing for pre-employment determines the abilities of a potential employee to perform a job’s essential functions, with or without reasonable accommodation. This reduces the possibility of putting an employee in a position where there is a substantial risk of injury which helps reduce potential workers compensation claims. The service rate is $105.00 per testing.

Commissioners also approved a resolution that replaces a 2006 policy that further documents a manner for maintaining accounts in authorized institutions. The changes were made due to recommendations of incoming Treasurer Jim Jordan who will take over for current Treasurer Kevin Wondra in November.