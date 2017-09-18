John O’Connor

September 18, 2017

This is to notify you that you may already be a winner—in fact, you are! Mainly because this is Week 320 of this on-going seminar in All Things Inconsequential and you have graced us with your presence. So, you win and we win. It’s a .…wait a sec, I just can’t repeat that tired old cliché. I was going to say it’s a ‘win win situation,’ but I just don’t deal in clichés. Ignore that last line.

Okay, so Sally and I like to eat a lot of green stuff. It’s supposed to be really healthy, so we schnobble down a hefty dose of greens with every meal. Swiss chard, mizuno, lettuce, kale, (not a big fan) you name it.

What I don’t understand is the term ‘baby spinach’. This particular product has me confused.

“Now look at that leaf,” I said to Sally the other day. “That’s not a baby spinach leaf. That’s at least a toddler spinach leaf.”

“Hmmm,” she replied thoughtfully, picking up the leaf. She always ‘hmmms’ when she’s trying to think of a reply to some crazy thing I‘ve said. “Well, I think you’re right. (A first.) That’s almost adolescent spinach.”

“Exactly,” I said triumphantly. “Mis-labeling. Trickery. False advertising. I got ‘em on at least three charges.”

“Now calm down,” she said. “Maybe the sorting machine got mixed up and a few big leaves slipped through.”

“No kidding,” I replied. I rummaged through the plastic container. “Wow, there’s another one. That leaf is not a baby. It’s almost old enough to shave.”

“That leaf is big enough to get a driver’s license,” she agreed. “Tastes pretty good, though.”

“Yeah, but it’s like, I don’t know, tougher than the baby ones. If I’m paying for tender I don’t like to get tough.”

She looked at me, a long-suffering look. “Oh, just put a little more ranch dressing on it. You won’t even notice.”

“I may not notice, but I know it’s there,” I said. “I just might e-mail the company and tell’ em they’re not pulling the wool over THIS consumer’s eyes. They’re charging me for baby spinach and giving me spinach old enough to be in junior college.”

“Oh, lighten up,” she advised. “Remember when you complained to the Cheerios company about their ‘o’s not being perfectly round?”

“Yeah,” I said glumly. ‘All they did was say ‘thank you for your input.’ Didn’t even offer me a coupon for a free box.”

“Oh well, go ahead,” she replied. “Maybe you can get some free ranch dressing.”

Alright, let’s see how you did with our questions from last week…(E-mail your answers to john.oconnor@eagleradio.net)

Well, I may have to re-think the ‘first Pizza Hut location’ question. Terry (first in, again) said it was in the 2000 block of N. Washington. Eldon checked in a few days later and said much the same thing, but he had it just a little farther north on Wash.

The guy who asked me to ask you that question had a totally different location in mind, one I have heard before from other people in years past. So….let’s continue that question another week and maybe we can get some votes for ‘the other place.’ I may have to contact the Pizza Hut archives (if there is such a thing) to get a definitive answer.

On the ‘80s sitcom that’s been re-vamped on Netflix’ question, Kathy guessed ‘Full House.’ Well, you know what? You’re right! Hadn’t even thought of that one. Good thinking. But in this case, the question concerns a different one. Any more guesses? The original version of this series made stars of several people.

Joe checked in to say he had been having computer problems. No, computers never malfunction, do they? Hope everything is straightened out for you. And yeah, I agree, the street repair congestion around town is, shall we say, ‘challenging.’

Looks like all the current questions are still in play. They are: the Pizza Hut location, the astronaut who landed on a farm question, the actor on a popular Netflix political series who uses his Mom’s maiden name, the ‘80s TV series made all new again (see above) and the pop-soul duo who put Philadelphia back on the musical ‘map’ in the ‘70s and ‘80s question.

The ‘Comments’ section of this site is not operable at present, so e-mail your answers to me at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net.

Have a great week!

John