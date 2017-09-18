How over-seeding can help your bare or thin cool season lawn

Homeowners who have thin spots in their cool-season lawns can thicken those up by over-seeding in the fall. To succeed with that however, one needs to closely follow certain guidelines and procedures. That’s according to K-State horticulturist Ward Upham who says there are three keys things to remember when over-seeding your lawn. The first is having the proper seeding rate.

Another key to a successful over-seeding project is to make sure the seed is making good contact with the soil.

Soil preparation is also very important. Upham says before you begin to seed, you should make sure soil moisture is 6-8 inches deep. Once the seed is down, that means keeping the soil moist but not water logged, watering at least twice per day and even more if it is a windy day.

When over-seeding, you may find it necessary to apply a starter fertilizer before or directly after seeding. This is especially true if a soil test says your soil phosphorus is low.