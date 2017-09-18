Dateline: Hays, Kansas

Name of Deceased: Gerald W. McAllister Age: 73

Date of Death: September 13, 2017

Place of Death: Via Christi St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas

Date of Birth: May 28, 1944 at Gillette, Wyoming

Parents Name: William Charles and Eloise (Robinson) McAllister

OBITUARY INFORMATION

Mr. McAllister had been a Hays resident since 2005, coming from Great Bend. Gerald worked in the oilfield and later retired from STI, as a truck driver. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

SURVIVORS

Two sons: Mike McAllister and wife Jennifer of Longmont, CO

David McAllister and wife Bethany of Olathe, KS

One daughter: Jaime McAllister and wife Aleasha of Great Bend, KS

Two brothers: Mike McAllister of Seattle, WA

John McAllister of Oakland, CA

Four Grandchildren

One Great Grandchild

He was preceded in passing by a son, John McAllister, and by his parents, William and Eloise McAllister.

Graveside services will take place at a later date in Moorcroft, Wyoming. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530