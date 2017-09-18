First United Method Church in Great Bend brings in guest speaker/comedian

The First United Methodist Church invites the community to celebrate “Women Rock Sunday” on September 24 with a special guest speaker, Kelly Sisney. Sisney will provide a message of love, laughter and the Lord.

Kelly will speak at both the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services with a meet and greet reception in between. The community is invited to enjoy fellowship, donuts & cappuccino before and after the worship services. UMC is located at 2123 Forest Avenue.

About Kelly Sisney: Kelly is the Director of Operations and Community Life at Resurrection Downtown. For 8 years, Kelly performed 30 – 40 Clean Comedy Shows per year before she became the first staff member for Resurrection Downtown in 2009. RezDowntown started with nine people in 2009 and now averages over 1,000 worshipers each weekend over 5 worship services. RezDowntown is currently in the process of building the first new church building in the downtown Kansas City in over 80 years.

Kelly is married to David (31 years) and has been a member of Resurrection for 27 years. In 2009 she sold their home in southern Johnson County in order to

move as a missionary to help launch the downtown church. Kelly also has two children (Blake and Michelle), one grandson (Jackson), and two cats (KC and Royal).