Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library kicks off in Great Bend Tuesday

Press Release from United Way of Central Kansas…

United Way of Central Kansas and our Dolly Committee is excited to announce that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will be kicking off in Great Bend on September 19 at the Great Bend Public Library.

The Dolly Committee, which consists of Mark Mingenback, Cole & Regan Reif, and Julie Bugner-Smith, have been working for over a year to secure the funding to bring this program to Great Bend.

With the support of numerous sponsors across the community including businesses and individuals, children age 0-5 in the 67530 zip code will begin receiving FREE books in the mail each month.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a program that is largely subsidized by the Dollywood Foundation, but does require a community organization to run each local program. United Way of Central Kansas saw the strong impact that this program has on childhood literacy, and took the helm to bring this to our

children.

Each month, children who sign up that live in Great Bend, along with already established programs in Ellinwood, Larned, Hoisington, and Otis will receive a free book every month up until their fifth birthday. Thanks to the Dollywood Foundation, this program costs only $30 a year for every child that enrolls.

We will be kicking off this program at the Great Bend Public Library on Tuesday, September 19 following the Library Story Hour, at approximately 10:30 am. We invite the public to come join us as we begin this program. Parents will be able to register their children for the program; provided proof of address in

the 67530 zip code, examples of proof would be a current ID or utility bill; there will be snacks, a craft project for the kids, and we will be giving away Dolly books to some lucky winners. Our local Dolly Parton will also be on hand to meet with the children and read some books. We encourage parents to bring their children and be a part of the fun.

This would not be possible without the support of our community sponsors and we hope that they can join us as well to see this program unfold and begin to see the impact that literacy has on the lives of children and the community.

“Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library started as a Literacy community impact program in Larned,” says Bugner-Smith. “It was a dream for the United Way of Central Kansas Board any myself to see this program in every community and now a reality made possible by so many that saw the benefit the program has on early childhood development and Kindergarten readiness. The Libraries have been fabulous partners and are crucial to make this program run smoothly.”

“I cannot thank Mark Mingenback, Cole and Regan Reif, the UWCK Board, the Sponsors, Gaila Demel, Paula Mauler, and Charell Owings enough for their dedication to seeing the final piece of the puzzle completed in Great Bend,” Smith added. “The impact is far reaching and is a legacy left for the communities in years to come. So start a movement and read to your child no matter the age, it is never too late!”

“You’re never too old, too wacky, too wild, to pick up a book and read to a child,” from Dr. Seuss.