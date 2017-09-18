Cop Shop (9/15 – 9/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/15)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:27 a.m. an accident was reported at 2279 NW 110th Avenue. Out of county.

At 10:33 p.m. an accident was reported at SW 60 Avenue & W. US 56 Highway.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:24 p.m. an officer arrested Nathan Manley at 3907 Broadway Avenue.

9/16

Criminal Damage

At 2:57 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 176 S. Highway 281.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:16 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 110 Avenue & SE 20 Road.

9/17

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:14 a.m. an accident was reported at E. K-4 Highway & NE 80 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/15)

Back Pain

At 6:02 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3719 23rd Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:18 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1101 Williams Street.

Theft

At 8:42 a.m. theft of her pulse from her vehicle was reported at 3929 10th Street.

Hemorrhage / Lacerations

At 4:17 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 804 Maple Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:15 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2027 Morton Street.

9/16

Theft

At 3:27 a.m. a theft was reported at 811 Grant Street Apt. 131.

At 8:46 a.m. reports of a white male driving away with his gold 2004 Mercury Grand Marqui were made at 3503 10th Street. Vehicle was entered into NCIC. Total loss of $7,000.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:15 a.m. Cane Clawson was eastbound on 28th Street & William and struck Brian Scott’s vehicle that was southbound through Williams.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 10:26 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4107 10th Street.

Falls

At 12:07 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Ct. 49.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:32 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:42 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3222 18th Street.

Shots Fired

At 9:44 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area was made in the 2100 block of 27th Street.

At 9:46 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area was made at 2806 Gano Street.

9/17

Convulsions / Seizures

At 1:01 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 11th Street & Washington Street.

Criminal Damage

At 1:09 a.m. criminal damage was reported at Broadway & Hubbard Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 2:22 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1446 Lakin Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:13 a.m. an unknown vehicle was eastbound and struck his residence and gas line at 425 Buckeye Street.

Falls

At 1:09 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2908 17th Street.

Theft

At 2:06 p.m. a report of someone stealing rings from her residence at 1020 Lincoln Street was made.

At 4:43 p.m. theft of motor fuel was reported at 1001 Main Street.

At 8:55 p.m. theft of gas was reported at 1315 10th Street.

At 10:39 p.m. theft of bikes was made at 1700 Stone Street.

At 10:45 p.m. theft from a vehicle was made at 3307 10th Street.