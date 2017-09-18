Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/15 – 9/17)

9/15

BOOKED: Deneva Steinert of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections serve sentence.

BOOKED: Wilson Amber of Hoisington for serve sentence for probation violation.

BOOKED: Juvenile female of Great Bend on battery, no bond.

BOOKED: Justin Herren of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Christopher Immediato of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Samantha Elsen of Hoisington on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Derek Marley of Wichita on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Kent Duane Schartz of Ellinwood on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Nathan Manley of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $300 cash only or 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Ricky Bryant on Barton County probation serve sentence after her served his time in full.

RELEASED: Brandon Witthuhn of Great Bend on BTSO case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding and after being released on Ness County District Court warrant.

RELEASED: Juvenile female of Great Bend on battery, released to JJA.

RELEASED: Kent Duane Schartz of Ellinwood on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond through Ace Bail Bonding of $500.

9/16

BOOKED: Trent Mermis of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for interference with law enforcement, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Roland Ortiz of Garden City on a Barton County District warrant for failure to appear, no bond. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $2,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Calvin Hinz on GBPD case of theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, false impersonation, and possession of marijuana, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Patrick Doty on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Ricky Bryant of Hoisington on Barton County probation serve sentence.

RELEASED: Trent Mermis of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for interference with law enforcement after he posted a $10,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Milton Brown of Great Bend on Barton County probation serve sentence.

9/17

BOOKED: Charnice Anderson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Deneva Steinert of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections serve sentence.

RELEASED: Mario M. Arias on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Patrick Doty on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Christopher Immediato of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Justin Herren on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Bobby G. Heinz on Barton County District Court warrant with a $10,000 OR bond authorized by Barton County District Court.

RELEASED: Charnice Anderson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for domestic battery, posted bond through Fast Eddy’s Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Derek Marley on Barton County District Court case with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Nathan Manley of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after a 48-hour OR.