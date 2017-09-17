Monday Weather

Monday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 63.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy.

Saturday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.