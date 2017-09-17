Monday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include Center for Counseling and Consultation Director Julie Kramp. Julie will be joined by Shionta Gray and Kristian Pearson who will talk about mental health first aid.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Mike Adams – Senator Chuck Grassley will check in with updates on USDA confirmation hearings, tax reform and more. And Machinery Pete will have the latest trends in used equipment.

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “Home Front – Part 4”

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-8P ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

8P-10P ESPN Radio “Izzy & Spain”

10P-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”