Kansas man hospitalized after motorcycle hits school bus

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Erik M. Runyan, 45, was eastbound on U.S. 24 just east of Williamstown.

The driver failed to maintain the lane of travel. The motorcycle drifted into the westbound lanes into oncoming traffic and struck a school bus driven by Diane E. Helm, 55, Tonganoxie.

Runyan was flown to a hospital in Topeka for treatment. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.

Helm and twelve students on the bus were not injured. The KHP did not release details on the school district involved in the accident early Sunday.