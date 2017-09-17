Barton soccer drops pair of matches at Cloud County

Cloud County Men 2 Barton 1

In a spirited battle between two perennial powers of the Jayhawk Conference, the #14 ranked Barton Community College men’s soccer team was knocked from the top of the standings Saturday afternoon with a 2-1 loss at nationally receiving votes Cloud County Community College.

The Cougars took the early lead in Concordia with Cloud County getting the tying goal less than a minute later before netting the game winner with six minutes left in first half action.

The loss drops Barton to 2-1 in Jayhawk play and 6-2 on the season while Cloud County stays unbeaten in conference at 4-0 and to 5-1 overall.

Barton’s next action will come Tuesday in doubleheader action at the Cougar Soccer Complex in hosting Hesston College at 4:00 p.m. being preceded by the women’s contest at 2:00 p.m.

Cloud County Women 2 Barton 1

A late goal handed the Barton Community College women’s soccer team a 2-1 defeat Saturday at Cloud County Community College.

Trailing by one at halftime, the Lady Cougars tied it up midway through the final frame before a critical defensive misplay provided the game winner coming with just over four minutes remaining.

The loss sinks Barton to 1-2-1 in conference play and 2-3-2 on the season while Cloud County improves to 3-1 in the Jayhawk and 3-2 overall.

Next up for the Lady Cougars will be 5-2 Hesston College as the Larks come to the Cougar Soccer Complex on Tuesday for a 2:00 p.m. kick.