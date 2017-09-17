Barton Community College to host Workers’ Compensation Symposium for employers

A Workers’ Compensation Symposium hosted by WorkFit, is set for 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Plaza De Cavanaugh Room (L116) in the Learning Resource Center at Barton Community College. The event is free of charge, including lunch. Reservation deadline is Sept. 18. Contact Krystall Barnes at (620) 786-7575 or barnesk@bartonccc.edu to reserve a spot or for more information. The symposium will outline the benefits and return on investment of using WorkFit to test employees.

WorkFit is a partnership between Barton Community College and Advanced Therapy & Sports Medicine dedicated to reducing work related injuries and associated costs for employers. WorkFit has been in business since 2006 and currently serves 40 area employers, offering the Physical Capacity Profile® test. Employees, potential employees or new hires can receive physical capacity profile testing in 30 minutes. The test results give employers a benchmark for the physical capabilities of employees so they can match a job candidate’s strengths to a position.

Several local employers will discuss the benefits they have experienced through utilizing WorkFit services. In addition, local WorkFit test administrators will be on hand to answer questions about the test and offer one-on-one demonstrations. Occupational Performance Corporation in Salina, creator of the testing system, will discuss the many benefits of testing for employers and employees. There will also be a presentation by Mark Skidmore, Vice President of Assurance Partners LLC in Salina, on employers’ rights and responsibilities once a workers compensation claim has been filed.

The Physical Capacity Profile® Testing System helps employers by:

Reducing injuries by ensuring employees have the physical strength to safely perform their job responsibilities.

Reducing workers’ compensation exposure by documenting impairments that an employee brings with them to the workplace.

​Providing pre-injury baseline measurements on an employee allowing treating professionals to expedite the rehabilitation process.

Other Services provided by WorkFit:

Swab Drug Screen and DOT U/A Screen.

Job Assessment Consulting.

Fit For Duty testing.