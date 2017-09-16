Sunday Weather

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East southeast wind around 7 mph.

Monday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.