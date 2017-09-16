Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Agenda Meeting, Monday, September 18, 2017 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the September 11, 2017, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of September 5, 2017, and ending September 18, 2017.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. WORKFIT: Continuation of the Agreement for Physical Capacity Profile® Testing:

-WorkFit provides physical capacity profile testing for pre-employment purposes. The testing determines the abilities of the potential employee to perform a job’s essential functions, with or without reasonable accommodation. This reduces the possibility of placing an individual in a position where there is a substantial risk of injury, thereby reducing work-related injuries and potential workers compensation claims. The service rate is $105.00 per testing. Matt Patzner, Human Resources / Finance Officer, will provide details.

B. RESOLUTION 2017-16: A Resolution Prescribing Barton County’s Policies Dealing with Financial Institutions and Rescinding Resolution 2006-23, Investments and Securing the Deposits of Public Funds and Rescinding Resolution 1992-01, Untitled, Adopted January 6, 1992, Adopted December 4, 2006:

-Barton County strives to perform all duties in an efficient manner that follows state and federal law. On occasion, it is determined that a policy is needed to assure that prescribed tasks continue to be performed in a judicious manner. Under the proposed Resolution, County officials have outlined a manner for maintaining accounts in authorized financial institutions. Mr. Patzner will be joined by Jim Jordan, County Treasurer-Elect, in detailing this item.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS: -Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

SEPTEMBER 18, 2017

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk. Included therein will be bids for the Request for Qualifications for Architects for Courthouse Repairs.

10:00 a.m. – Security System – Doug Hubbard, Fire District Number One

10:15 a.m. – Training Opportunity – John Debes, Information Technology Director

10:30 a.m. – Truck Bids – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

10:45 a.m. – Review of bids for a compact tracked loader with grapple bucket and asphalt milling attachments and the proposed buy-back of a Bobcat compact tracked loader – Darren Williams, County Works Director

11:15 a.m. – Financial Update – Matt Patzner, Financial Officer

11:30 a.m. – Business Update – Jim Jordan, County Treasurer-Elect

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Health Department are scheduled for September 21, 2017.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, September 25, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VII. ADJOURN.