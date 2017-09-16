Marsha Gerstner recognized for 30 years of service

Marsha Gerstner has been recognized for 30 years of service as a Program Technician to the United States Department of Agriculture – Farm Service Agency (FSA).

Marsha began working with the Agency in 1987 when it was called the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS). She has provided dedicated service to the farmers and ranchers of Barton County, delivering Farm Programs benefits, completing farm record changes, farm reconstitutions, Commodity Price Support Loans and the Conservation Reserve Program.

Director, Kristi Badger presented the award at the September 13th Barton County Committee Meeting.