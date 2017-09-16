Local nurse receives $500 scholarship from Credit Union of America

BUSINESS NEWS

(Wichita, KS) Credit Union of America (CUA) is proud to announce that Morgan Myres, RN and Sarah Swank, RN of Via Christi Health and Allison Wantland, CNA of Great Bend Regional Hospital have each been awarded a $500 nurse scholarship.

Myres, Swank and Wantland will be using the scholarships funds to attend career related courses at Fort Hays State University, Wichita State University and Barton Community College, respectively, during the Fall 2017 semester.

Nurses wishing to apply for a scholarship can learn more about application requirements and apply by visiting the Nurse Scholarship Application on CUofAmerica.com.

Credit Union of America offers thirteen (13) member locations in Wichita, Derby, Goddard, Salina, and Great Bend in addition to the corporate office in Wichita. CUA now serves over 64,000 members at locations in Wichita, Derby, Goddard, Great Bend, and Salina.