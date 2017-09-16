Jury deadlocked in trial of fatal Kansas drive-by shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Shawnee County jury could not reach a verdict in the trial of a man charged in the fatal shooting of a Topeka pedestrian.

The jury announced Friday that it was deadlocked after about a day of deliberations in the case of 21-year-old De’Angelo Megle Martinez, of Topeka.

Martinez is charged with alternative counts of first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of 20-year-old Brian Wade Miller, who died in April 2016 in a drive-by shooting.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports 18-year-old Christopher Pattillo was earlier convicted of first-degree murder in Miller’s death. Witnesses during his trial said Martinez was the gunman who fired 14 shots from a van driven by Patillo.