Friday Statewide Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Altoona-Midway 44, Chetopa 26
Andale 55, Mulvane 20
Andover Central 41, Abilene 14
Attica/Argonia 54, Flinthills 8
Augusta 26, Circle 0
Axtell 70, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 20
BV Northwest 35, BV West 28
BV Randolph 38, Tescott 34
Baldwin 20, Ottawa 12
Basehor-Linwood 63, KC Turner 0
Beloit 40, Salina Sacred Heart 14
Bennington 56, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 6
Bishop Miege 27, St. Thomas Aquinas 14
Blue Springs South, Mo. 50, Olathe North 7
Blue Springs, Mo. 42, SM West 0
Blue Valley 34, BV North 33
Bonner Springs 24, KC Piper 7
Buhler 41, Wichita Collegiate 21
Burlingame 61, Lebo 0
Burlington 40, Prairie View 26
Caldwell 56, Burden Central 6
Caney Valley 47, Bluestem 0
Canton-Galva 46, Peabody-Burns 0
Central Plains 36, Otis-Bison 12
Centralia 49, Troy 0
Centre 62, Herington 14
Chaparral 70, Belle Plaine 28
Cheney 47, Medicine Lodge 6
Cherryvale 47, Eureka 18
Cheylin 72, Golden Plains 31
Clay Center 21, Goodland 6
Clifton-Clyde 74, Valley Falls 0
Coffeyville 61, Riverton 0
Colby 14, Hugoton 12
Columbus 54, Girard 7
Concordia 35, Chapman 14
Conway Springs 54, Douglass 0
Council Grove 42, Chase County 15
DeSoto 41, Louisburg 0
Derby 60, Maize 28
Destiny Christian, Okla. 80, Wichita Life Prep 32
Dighton/Healy 46, Wichita County 0
Doniphan West 26, Hiawatha 21
El Dorado 25, Clearwater 21
Ell-Saline 28, Moundridge 14
Ellis 47, Sublette 0
Ellsworth 22, Republic County 6
Eudora 42, KC Sumner 6
Fort Scott 34, Chanute 13
Fredonia 28, Erie 8
Galena 41, Baxter Springs 6
Garden City 46, Wichita South 0
Greeley County 48, Rolla 0
Greenfield, Mo. 58, Marmaton Valley 20
Halstead 48, Kingman 7
Hanover 50, Southern Coffey 0
Hays 20, Liberal 0
Hesston 56, Larned 35
Hodgeman County 74, Deerfield 0
Hoisington 53, Hillsboro 28
Holcomb 35, Ulysses 8
Hoxie 52, Wallace County 0
Humboldt 18, Neodesha 7
Hutchinson 55, Salina Central 20
Hutchinson Central Christian 64, Stafford 16
Hutchinson Trinity 38, Remington 7
Independence 56, Parsons 50
Jackson Heights 28, Oskaloosa 0
Jayhawk Linn 48, Oswego 6
Jefferson North 58, Pleasant Ridge 20
Johnson-Stanton County 14, Syracuse 8
Junction City 60, Topeka West 21
KC Schlagle 30, Atchison 0
Kapaun Mount Carmel 21, Wichita East 0
Kiowa County 48, Ashland 0
LaCrosse 34, Washington County 7
Labette County 49, Osawatomie 0
Lakin 34, Elkhart 18
Lawrence Free State 21, Park Hill, Mo. 16
Lee’s Summit North, Mo. 24, Olathe Northwest 23
Lee’s Summit West, Mo. 49, Lawrence 35
Lee’s Summit, Mo. 28, Olathe South 15
Liberty, Mo. 34, Olathe East 13
Linn 58, Wetmore 8
Little River 56, Wakefield 12
Logan/Palco 46, Thunder Ridge 0
Lyndon 55, Central Heights 6
Macksville 62, Kinsley 6
Madison/Hamilton 68, Hartford 22
Maize South 58, KC Washington 0
Manhattan 55, Highland Park 0
Maranatha/Immaculata (FB) 40, McLouth 14
Marion 38, Sedgwick 35
Marysville 50, Wamego 13
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 37, Horton 12
McPherson 38, Winfield 14
Meade 49, Southwestern Hts. 15
Mill Valley 51, Blue Valley Southwest 26
Minneapolis 35, Lyons 0
Mission Valley 54, West Franklin 7
Nemaha Central 30, Holton 18
Ness City 56, St. John 6
Newton 31, Goddard-Eisenhower 29
North Kansas City, Mo. 27, Leavenworth 6
Northern Heights 50, Yates Center 12
Northern Valley 48, Triplains-Brewster 0
Norton 51, Oakley 0
Norwich 54, Fairfield-Cunningham 12
Osage City 22, Olpe 13
Osborne 70, Lakeside 6
Paola 28, Spring Hill 6
Pawnee Heights 1, Natoma 0
Perry-Lecompton 59, Atchison County 14
Phillipsburg 41, Plainville 0
Pike Valley 56, Stockton 6
Pleasanton 54, Marais des Cygnes Valley 8
Pratt 28, Nickerson 14
Pretty Prairie 49, Pratt Skyline 22
Rawlins County 48, Oberlin-Decatur 0
Riley County 52, Rossville 7
Rock Creek 49, Wabaunsee 0
Rock Hills 64, Chase 18
Rockhurst, Mo. 21, SM East 17
Royal Valley 30, Riverside 8
Rural Vista 28, Onaga 6
Russell 28, Southeast Saline 27
SM North 29, Lansing 20
SM Northwest 36, Grandview, Mo. 29
Sabetha 22, Jefferson West 7, OT
Salina South 42, Wichita Campus 12
Santa Fe Trail 36, Anderson County 22
Sarcoxie, Mo. 69, Southeast 12
Satanta 46, Ashland 0
Scott City 34, Cimarron 6
Sedan 46, Oxford 0
Shawnee Heights 20, Washburn Rural 15
Silver Lake 27, St. Mary’s 20
Smith Center 61, Hays-TMP-Marian 14
Smoky Valley 36, Haven 6
Solomon 48, Goessel 0
South Barber 52, Burrton 0
South Central 53, Ingalls 6
Spearville 54, Minneola 8
St. Francis 50, Hill City 4
St. James Academy 17, Gardner-Edgerton 6
St. Mary’s Academy 60, Wichita Home School 38
St. Paul 48, Frankfort 0
Sterling 41, Inman 7
Sylvan-Lucas 52, Lincoln 6
Tonganoxie 61, KC Bishop Ward 6
Topeka 62, Emporia 13
Topeka Seaman 17, Topeka Hayden 6
Trego 50, Quinter 0
Tyrone, Okla. 1, Moscow 0
Udall 62, South Haven 16
Uniontown 38, Northeast-Arma 30
Valley Center 35, Arkansas City 7
Valley Heights 46, Christ Preparatory Academy 13
Victoria 50, Ellinwood 0
Waverly 52, Crest 6
Webb City, Mo. 34, Pittsburg 13
Wellington 27, Rose Hill 13
Wellsville 34, Iola 13
West Elk 48, Cedar Vale/Dexter 0
Wheatland-Grinnell 48, Weskan 0
Wichita Bishop Carroll 45, Wichita West 14
Wichita Heights 65, Dodge City 0
Wichita Northwest 63, Great Bend 27
Wichita Southeast 49, Wichita North 42
Wichita Trinity 42, Wichita Independent 15
Winnetonka, Mo. 7, SM South 0
Friday Statewide Scores
