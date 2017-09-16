Flatlander Half Marathon & YP5K to benefit Barton County walk & bike infrastructure

Barton County’s longest race, the Flatlander Half Marathon & YP5K hosted by Barton County Young Professionals, is in its third year and is set for October 21 with the half marathon (13.1 miles) starting at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K (3.11 miles) at 8:30 a.m. at Jack Kilby Square.

“We’re really proud of this race and what it’s growing into,” said race director Jean Aycock. “It’s all about fitness and health, from the race itself as a goal and awareness generator to the funds utilized to improve infrastructure to make active transportation safer and more convenient. We saw statistically that we had a long way to go in terms of health and wellness in our county and this is just one way we’re trying to make a difference within our three main priorities of ‘Lead. Network. Volunteer.’”

The professionally timed and USATF-certified race features family-oriented activities for spouses and children to enjoy while waiting for mom or dad to finish. Participants will also receive a free breakfast, high quality swag bag filled with premium freebies and a super soft T-shirt.

This year Barton County Young Professionals has joined forces with Be Well Barton County and the Central Kansas Partnership to put the proceeds to work on safety and wayfinding signage, sharrows for bicycle routes, trail maintenance and community awareness and education. The proceeds from the first race were used to purchase about two dozen bike racks that were installed in each community in Barton County.

Registration is only $60 for the half marathon and $30 for the 5K. The prices increase by $10 and $5 respectively on October 1.

The top three 5K and half marathon finishers in each age group will receive medals. All half marathon finishers will receive finisher medals in addition to the age group medals. The top male and top female will each receive gift certificates from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development.

Visit FB.com/BCYP5K and click “sign up” to register.