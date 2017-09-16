Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball welcomes new principal

BUSINESS NEWS

The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered is pleased to announce the addition of Karla Schartz, CPA to their professional team. Schartz will serve in the firm’s Overland Park office as a principal.

“Karla brings over thirty years of commitment to helping clients with their accounting and business advisory needs,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball. “Her experience and expertise are valuable assets, and we look forward to putting them to good use.”

Schartz graduated from the University of Kansas in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Accounting and Business Administration. Early in her career, she worked for two years at Maneth and Folkerts. Before joining the ABBB team, she spent thirty years with Barrett, Herman, Ragland & Schartz, P.A. (BHRS), where she was a partner. The firm merged with Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball in July 2017. Karla was born and raised in Great Bend. She currently resides in Olathe, Kansas with her husband of 31 years, Bud, and their two children, Michael and Kate.

Founded in 1945, today Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball maintains 15 office locations throughout the state.