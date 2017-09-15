Weekend Weather

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 10 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 93.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.