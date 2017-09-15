U.S. Ed Secretary makes quiet stop at school in Kansas

WASHINGTON—U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos brought her “Rethink School” tour to Kansas Thursday.

She visited with students at staff at Johnson County Community College where a few who disagree with her and the Trump administration held signs in protest of the visit.

The tour is designed to highlight the innovative and groundbreaking work happening in schools across America.

The “Rethink School” tour will showcase creative ways in which education leaders are meeting the needs of students in K-12 and higher education.

Students in @JCCCtweet‘s Career & Technical Ed programs are learning skills they can put to work in successful careers #ReThinkSchool pic.twitter.com/Fzutz4vFCU — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) September 14, 2017

“There are so many new and exciting ways state-based education leaders and advocates are truly rethinking education,” said Secretary DeVos. “It is our goal with this tour to highlight what’s working. We want to encourage local education leaders to continue to be creative, to empower parents with options and to expand student-centered education opportunities.”

The Rethink School tour started in Wyoming. She also made stops Colorado, Nebraska, Missouri and Indiana.