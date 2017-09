SEPTEMBER 15, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: DUCK & GOOSE DECOYS. 617-7908

WANTED: AUTOMOBILE. 282-3859

FOR SALE: 5 HESSTON BELT BUCKLES, SKIL SAW, TRAILER COUPLER 1-7/8″ 786-1945

FOR SALE: LG FLIP PHONE (NEX-TECH) 786-1945

FOR SALE: 20 CHICKENS, 4 WHEELERS, 2005 CHEVY DURAMAX 3/4 TON. 617-8267

FREE: COFFEE TABLE, 2 END TABLES, LAMPS, 20″ TV W/STAND. 5 MILES SOUTH OF GREAT BEND. 797-5781

FOR SALE: 2011 CHEVY SIERRA (LOADED), THATCHER FOR A CRAFTSMAN 46″ RIDING MOWER, 2 KITCHEN CABINETS. 797-5566

WANTED: PART-TIME EXPERIENCED FARM HELP FOR FALL HARVEST ALSO DRIVE A FARM MACHINERY (NO CDL REQUIRED) 653-4913

FOR SALE: 2010 FORD EXPEDITION EDDIE BAUER SERIES V-8, 8 PASSENGER, LEATHER SEATS, NEW TIRES, SHEDDED/LOADED, JOHN DEERE NO TILL DRILL (SHEDDED) 285-5288

FOR SALE: 1985 CHEVY 4WD PU OR TRADE FOR A SMALLER PU, 1 COOPER TIRE 31/1050/15 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: WATER TANK TRAILER 617-2291

FOR SALE: RED WING BOOTS 10-1/2 EE (NEW IN THE BOX), KENMORE 8,000 BTU W/MANUAL. 786-0200

WANTED: 52″/60″ 0 TURN RIDING MOWER 617-1328

FOUND: SPARE TIRE IN A FIELD NEAR OLMITZ. 234-7056

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC KNIFE, EUREKA VACUUM, ROCKPORT DRESS SHOES (10-1/2), BARBER KIT. 792-5310 OR 282-3957

FREE: BROYHILL SOFA & LOVE SEAT DK BLUE W/GOLD. 564-3675

WANTED: GOLD FISH. 793-0612

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN ROUTER, MITER BOX SAW. 586-8009

FOR SALE: 1988 HONDA GOLD WING. WANTED: MERCURY MARQUIS OR FORD CROWN VICTORIA. 672-1618

FOR SALE: WATER FOWL LAY OUT BLIND 491-1570

FOR SALE: 20 TON LOG SPLITTER W/TRAILER/2″ BALL. 910-7710

WANTED: REAR END FOR A 1994/2001 DODGE PU. 785-650-3315

FOR SALE: ELECTRONIC BASKETBALL GAME, COFFEE TABLE W/FLIP UP ENDS. AIR COMPRESSOR. WANTED: GAS POWERED POWER WASHER. 786-5255

AMAZING ESTATE SALE. THE SALE IS LOCATED AT: 336 POINT DRIVE IN THE BISSEL POINT ADDITION ACROSS FROM BARTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE. THE SALE STARTED YESTERDAY AND CONTINUES THRU SUNDAY 9AM UNTIL 5PM EACH DAY. AT THIS SALE YOU WILL FIND: ANTIQUES, PRIMITIVES, COLLECTIBLES, COUNTRY KITCHEN, QUILTING FABRIC, HAND TOOLS, POWER TOOLS. THE BASEMENT IS FULL, AS IS THE GARAGE, AND OUT BUILDING. THERE ARE SO MANY GREAT ITEMS IT IS WELL WORTH THE SHORT DRIVE TO 336 POINT IN THE BISSEL POINT ADDITION ACROSS FROM BARTON COLLEGE.

