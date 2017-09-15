Sen. Roberts wants farm bill to target SNAP fraud

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, Thursday held a hearing, titled, “Nutrition Programs: Perspectives for the 2018 Farm Bill.”

“As we conduct this review, it is important to remember the purpose of these critical nutrition programs,” said Chairman Roberts. “They are not about long-term dependency; they are about giving aid in times of trouble. They are about ensuring our nation’s security, helping folks become productive members of our economy, and assisting the vulnerable among us who cannot help themselves.”

“Unfortunately, we have learned of some significant issues regarding the administration and oversight of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.”

“Investigations by the Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service, the Department’s Office of Inspector General, and the Department of Justice have revealed that states have purposely used ‘whatever means necessary’ to mislead the federal government to obtain bonuses or avoid financial penalties.”

“Simply put, no one knows the error rate of SNAP, and that is unacceptable. And, the federal government does not even know the basic elements of the problem, such as how long this has been occurring.”

“This program accounts for over 75 percent of Farm Bill spending. If we are unable to verify that this program is making every dollar count, and ensure that the right amount of assistance is going to those that need it, then something needs to change. And something will change.”

This marks the eighth hearing in preparation for the upcoming Farm Bill reauthorization.