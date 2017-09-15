Minor changes for Panther home games

Great Bend hosts Wichita Northwest in football action Frdiay night at 7:00 pm at Memorial Stadium.

Admission prices have changed for the first time in over ten years and will now be $6 for adults and $4 for students for varsity events.

Fans are asked to enter the stadium from the west side of the field, either through the Panther Athletic Center on the south side or through the ticket booth on the northwest corner of the stadium. There will no longer be access from the northeast or southeast corners of the stadium.

A courtesy cart will be available to those needing assistance to and from the stadium.

Please contact the Activities Office at 793-1560 prior for details on how to access that assistance.