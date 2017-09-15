Mid-America Sports Update

CLEVELAND (AP) – Jay Bruce hit an RBI double in the 10th inning as the Cleveland Indians rallied for their 22nd straight win, 3-2 over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night. With their first walk-off win in the streak, the Indians remained unbeaten since Aug. 23 and now have the second-longest streak in baseball history, trailing only the 1916 New York Giants’ 26-gamer.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Rookie Luke Weaver threw six innings of two-hit ball, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-2. Tommy Pham drove in two runs and stole two bases for St. Louis. The Cardinals have won five of their last six and nine of 12. They are chasing the first-place Cubs in the NL Central and the Rockies in the wild-card standings.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The student meets the teacher on Sunday when Doug Pederson leads the Philadelphia Eagles against Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Reid gave Pederson his first starting job in the NFL and later his first coaching gig, too. Pederson hopes to repay Reid with a loss.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs racked up 537 yards of offense against the New England Patriots. Center Mitch Morse says that game plan won’t matter all that much against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Chiefs say the Eagles place a priority on the pass rush, while the Patriots often drop linemen into pass coverage. The Chiefs hope to build a reputation of having an offensive line that’s versatile and adaptable. They also want their running game to keep the Eagles off balance.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska believes it can build off the second half of its loss to Oregon when Northern Illinois visits Lincoln. The Cornhuskers have given up more than 1,000 yards in their first two games, but they shut out the Ducks after halftime in a 42-35 loss last week. Northern Illinois will try to beat a Big Ten opponent for the fourth time in five games under coach Rod Carey.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The Utah Jazz have signed guard Nazareth Mitrou-Long to the training camp roster. The undrafted free agent averaged 15.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists at Iowa State. He was an All-Big-12 second-team player and knocked down a team-high 98 3-pointers. That’s third-most in a single season for a Cyclone.

MONTREAL (AP) – Noel Picard, the former St. Louis Blues defenseman pictured in the famous shot of Boston star Bobby Orr flying through the air after scoring a Stanley Cup-winning goal, has died. He was 78. The St. Louis Blues said Picard died last week in Montreal after a long battle with cancer.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Sporting Kansas City has signed 17-year-old Jaylin Lindsey, a month after the MLS club agreed to a similar homegrown contract with 15-year-old Gianluca Busio. Lindsey’s signing was announced by the club on Thursday, and the defender will be added to the team’s roster at the beginning of 2018. The two teens are both from North Carolina.