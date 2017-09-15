Marketing Maven welcomes Haley Acker, Social Media Coordinator

BUSINESS NEWS

Marketing Maven Consulting, a brand management firm located in Great Bend, announced the addition of a new full-time employee to help with social media and design projects.

Haley Acker, a native of Hoisington, Kansas, is the newest addition to the growing firm.

“I am excited to bring my experience and knowledge back to the Great Bend community,” Acker says. “It will be fun serving so many different types of businesses in my new role.”

Previously, Acker was the social media and web communications specialist for the Wichita Public Schools. Haley holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication from WSU and is currently pursuing a Master’s in Business Administration from her alma mater.

“Haley is the perfect personality for our team, because she is very intelligent and has lots of great skills, but she also has a great sense of humor and can really help our clients think outside the box on their social media strategy,” says Rachel Mawhirter, Owner of Marketing Maven Consulting. “We are also proud to recruit a native of Barton County home to Central Kansas.”