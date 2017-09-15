Kansas State students rally against white nationalism

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State students rallied against white nationalism after racist posters were plastered around campus.

The Kansas City Star reports that participants in the Thursday night solidarity rally also decried President Donald Trump’s decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Children Program, which allows some immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children to stay. About 800,000 people are affected by Trump’s decision to give Congress six months to end their limbo status.

The rally was organized after posters appeared on campus Wednesday. The school described the fliers as “unwelcome” in a statement.

The university also found several racist messages on campus during the spring semester, including a noose hanging in a tree. Kansas State created two new diversity and inclusion administrative positions over the summer.