Kan. man hospitalized, jailed after Jaguar rolls during chase

COFFEY COUNTY – One person was injured in an accident during a police pursuit just after 7a.m. Friday in Coffey County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Lyon County Deputies were involved a chase northbound on Interstate 35 five miles south of Waverly with a 2004 Jaguar X-type driven by London Leroy Blaylock, 24, Overland Park,

The driver swerved to avoid the stop sticks overturned and rolled. Blaylock was transported to Newman Regional Health Center. A passenger Raven Deon Anderson, 28, Grandview, MO., was transported to a hospital in Topeka.

The two-county chase started after deputies noticed the incorrect tag on the vehicle. They were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

Blaylock is being held for Felony Flee and Elude, Reckless Driving and other traffic violations, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department.