Cop Shop (9/14)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/14)

Injury Accident

At 8:13 a.m. an accident was reported at 1488 E. Barton County Rd. in Ellinwood.

Theft

At 9:20 a.m. a theft was reported at W. US 56 Highway at MM 197.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:14 a.m. an accident was reported at 1084 NW K-96 Highway in Albert.

Structure Fire

At 3:11 p.m. a fire was reported at 51 SE 90 Avenue in Ellinwood.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:46 p.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/14)

Warrant Arrest

At 12:24 p.m. an officer arrested Erik Simpson at 1714 Harrison Street on a county warrant.

Theft

At 12:50 p.m. Casey’s General Store, 2716 10th Street, reported a theft.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:09 p.m. an officer arrested Zach Thompson at 1217 Williams on a Great Bend warrant.

Theft

At 7:38 p.m. a report of someone stealing the license plate from his vehicle at 1201 10th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 8:19 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2706 19th Street.