Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/14)

BOOKED: Erik Simpson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $300 cash or 48 hours in jail.

BOOKED: Dale Byerly of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault DV, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Zachary Thompson of Hoisington on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $830 cash only or 85 days in county jail. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set in lieu of $820 cash only or 85 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set in lieu of $440 cash only only or 30 days in county jail.

BOOKED: Brian Fellers of Great Bend on KDOC parole violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Sarah Smith-Orr of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for contempt, no bond.

RELEASED: Michael Brown of Larned received a $100,000 OR bond on BTDC case for distribution or possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

RELEASED: Jacob King of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after being released by order of GBMC.

RELEASED: Justice Dent of Salina on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after being released by order of GBMC.

RELEASED: Eric Peters of Olmitz on Barton County District Court case after posting a $5,000 cash bond, $88, and a $162 cash bond after all the bond were included into one case.

RELEASED: Steven Cox of Liebenthal to Ellis County Sheriff’s Office on their charges.

RELEASED: Robert Adams of Great Bend on Ellis County District Court warrant for probation violation to Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Holly Boese of Hoisington to Ellis County Sheriff’s Office on Ellis County District Court warrant for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Harold Hunt of Great Bend for Salina Municipal Court warrant for probation violation to Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Erik Simpson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, posted $300 cash only bond.