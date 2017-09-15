Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball senior staff accountant obtains CFE designation

BUSINESS NEWS

The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered (ABBB) is pleased to announce that Austin Coyan, CPA, senior staff accountant, recently obtained his license as a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE).

As stated on the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners website, “The Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) credential denotes proven expertise in fraud prevention, detection and deterrence. CFEs are trained to identify the warning signs and red flags that indicate evidence of fraud and fraud risk. CFEs around the world help protect the global economy by uncovering fraud and implementing processes to prevent fraud from occurring in the first place.”

“Congratulations to Austin for earning this new designation,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner of ABBB. “We look forward to the positive contributions this designation will allow him to make for clients as he continues to grow and develop his career.”

Coyan graduated magna cum laude from Wichita State University in 2013, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the Kansas Society of Certified Public Accountants (KSCPA), and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE). Raised in Goddard, Kansas, his parents are Gary and Denise Coyan. He is a Goddard High School graduate. Coyan currently resides in Great Bend and enjoys spending his free time reading, baking, and volunteering in the community.