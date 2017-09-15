Larned man faces up to 17 years of prison time for drug charges

Allen Bauer, age 54 of Larned, Kansas, made a first appearance in the Pawnee County District Court Thursday afternoon concerning felony drug charges.

Bauer was arrested by the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department without incident at his home in Larned on September 12, 2017. He is charged with (1) Possession of between 3.5 grams and 100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school property; (2) Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia suitable for distribution; (3) Unlawful use of a telecommunication device to distribute a controlled substance; and (4) Unlawful use of drug paraphernalia suitable for ingesting a controlled substance.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for September 28, 2017. The defendant remains in the custody of the Pawnee County Sheriff with bond set at $90,000 cash or surety.

Depending of his criminal history, if convicted as charged the defendant faces a presumptive prison sentence of between 138 and 204 months with the department of corrections.