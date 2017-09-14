USGS: Second earthquake this week shakes Kansas

HARPER COUNTY — An earthquake shook portions of Kansas late Wednesday. The quake measured a magnitude 3.2 and was centered approximately 4 miles northeast of Harper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This is the second quake in Kansas this week. A quake just at 10:15a.m. Sunday measured 2.3 and was centered near Argonia in Sumner County.

The USGS also reported quakes in Harper and Sedgwick County early in September.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Wednesday’s quake, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Department.