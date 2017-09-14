USD 428 trying to boost lower than average ACT scores

Over the last couple of years, the Great Bend school district has been making clear moves to improve their weaknesses which include ACT scores, graduation rates, and attendance.

Two years ago, USD 428 hired an ACT Coordinator to help boost the scores across the district. This summer, an Attendance Coordinator was hired at Great Bend High School to prevent students from skipping class, and in turn the district hopes higher attendance rates mean increased graduation rates.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says the district is still looking at additional ways to prepare students for the ACT.

Khris Thexton Audio

Great Bend High School seniors from the graduating class of 2017 that took the ACT had an average score of 20.4, below the Kansas average of 21.7. The study compiles data from the last taken test from the seniors. For instance, if a student scored a 21 on the test the first time but a 17 on the second attempt, the 17 is the recorded result for the study.

Thexton referenced an article released by the Kansas Association of School Boards, where it was noted that the potentially inadequate school funding could be taking a toll on test results state-wide.

Khris Thexton Audio

Great Bend’s class of 2017 had lower average scores in every category of the ACT compared to the past five years, with the biggest hit coming in the English portion.

ACT Coordinator Lacy Wolters revealed data in July that showed students who attended study sessions saw increases in test results, but the sessions are not required to attend.

There were 122 of the 194 GBHS seniors that took the ACT last year, or 63 percent.