Thursday Big 12 Sports Update

UNDATED (AP) – Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield set off a firestorm when by planning a Sooners flag at midfield following a big win at Ohio State. If recent history is a guide, Mayfield and the Sooners won’t want to see the Buckeyes anytime soon. Teams that disrespect their opponents often don’t have to wait long before getting their comeuppance.

UNDATED (AP) – The last time the Big 12 Conference won a national title was a dozen seasons ago when Texas beat Southern California in the Rose Bowl. Those teams play for the first time since when the Longhorns play at fourth-ranked USC this weekend. Another Pac-12 team, Arizona State, is headed to the Lone Star State to play Texas Tech. The Sun Devils won a wild 68-55 game at home last season when Kalen Ballage tied an NCAA record with eight touchdowns.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Every time Holton Hill touches the ball, the field seems to open up for him all the way to the end zone. Three touches, three touchdowns. Pretty good production for a defensive back. The Texas junior has emerged as a surprising scoring threat for Texas and should give USC quarterback Sam Darnold plenty to think about when Longhorns and No. 4 Trojans face off Saturday night in their first meeting since the classic 2006 Rose Bowl.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Two years after a promising career at Florida came crashing down, Will Grier is taking advantage of his second chance at West Virginia. The junior who left Florida after being suspended for using a banned over-the-counter supplement has come through with two great performances so far. Along with that is a swagger and look that has people calling him “Touchdown Jesus.” But he’s not even the most famous person in his family. Brothers Nash and Hayes Grier are already internet sensations.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – All-Big 12 linebacker Travin Howard and the rest of the TCU defenders don’t worry about the different offenses they face. The 20th-ranked Horned Frogs just do what their coach tells them to do. Howard says they trust coach Gary Patterson. Next up is Saturday’s home game against SMU, which is averaging 56 points and 479 yards per game.

UNDATED (AP) – No. 2 Oklahoma gave the Big 12 Conference a signature victory last week at Ohio State. It should serve the Sooners well when the College Football Playoff selection starts sorting through contenders. This week, two other ranked Big 12 teams hit the road against nonconference opponents that are good enough to pull an upset. No. 9 Oklahoma State is at Pitt and No. 18 Kansas State visits Vanderbilt.