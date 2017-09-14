The Chief Couch saga comes to an end Oct. 15

The roller coaster ride continues at city hall in Great Bend after Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch submitted his resignation Wednesday, a week after he was reinstated from his suspension.

In a press release, Couch stated he felt there was a target on his back and the same small group of people that orchestrated his termination in order to silence him is still in positions of power. Because of this, Couch tendered his resignation, effective October 15.

Couch’s notice for suspension handed down on July 24 stated one of the reasons for the suspension with possible termination was for not following an order from his boss, former City Administrator Howard Partington. Couch claims Partington asked him to make officers issue more citations to generate more revenue.

No investigation has been conducted on either claim, but Couch hopes an approved performances audit will hold the city administration accountable in the future.

The decision for the suspension split community members and the eight-member Great Bend City Council. Community uproar, protests, and harassment led to an early retirement from Partington and resignation from council member Wayne Henneke.

Couch was reinstated September 5 with a 4-3 vote, but Couch acknowledged “insurmountable difficulties in continuing my duties as the Chief of Police.” Couch stated he explored other career opportunities during his six-week suspension and decided to accept another position.

As for getting to the bottom of the allegations on both sides, Couch mentioned there is nothing more he can do and it will be up to the city council.

Couch wished that the City of Great Bend going forward would consider legislation protecting “whistleblowers”, more governmental transparency, and appointing an acting chief who is sworn in.

Earlier this week, Interim City Administrator Bob Suelter commended the city staff for working through the conditions the past few months and noted action will be taken soon to fill open vacancies. Appointments to fill the Ward 2 council position, fire chief, and interim city administrator are all on the agenda for the Monday, September 18 meeting.

After holding the past three city council meetings at the Great Bend Events Center to accommodate larger crowds, Monday’s meeting will be moved back to City Hall, 1209 Williams.