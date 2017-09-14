St. Rose, HaysMed provide information at Women’s Expo

BUSINESS NEWS

The new evening hours for OB-GYN appointments at St. Rose Health Center will be one of many topics at the facility’s Women’s Expo booth. The expo is set for 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th .

St. Rose is teaming up with Hays Medical Center to share information about the new OB-GYN hours and other women’s health services. HaysMed is the sole owner of St. Rose; both facilities are part of The University of Kansas Health System.

The St. Rose OB-GYN team will be on hand at the expo to remind women about the noon to 7 p.m. Thursday hours, 4D ultrasounds and other services offered in Great Bend.

“We are so excited to offer Thursday appointments during the traditional lunch hour, as well as between 4 and 7 p.m.,” St. Rose Executive Director Zena Jacobs said. “Our goal is to provide convenient times for family involvement in such services as our Hello Baby 4D ultrasounds and post-operative exams.”

The team includes: Haley Gleason, advanced practice registered nurse; Lacey Kern, registered diagnostic medical sonographer; and Melanie Krier, BSN, RN, who is certified in advanced fetal heart monitoring.

All three work in conjunction with OB-GYNs at HaysMed. These physicians are Joel Fort, M.D.; Lee Hodny, M.D.; and Timothy Hoskins, M.D. Jenna Sloan, M.D., recently joined the OB-GYN practice and will see patients at the HaysMed Specialty Clinic at St. Rose.

“This first-class team of professionals is just one example of how we align ourselves with HaysMed to offer as many services as possible here at St. Rose,” Jacobs commented. “We will continue to bridge gaps in local health-care services through our partnership.”

Visitors at the St. Rose/HaysMed expo booths will have access to derma scans for skin conditions and DEXA scans for bone density. The Midwest Cancer Alliance will provide the scans; MCA is the outreach division of The University of Kansas Cancer Center.

Expo participants also will learn about Dr. Wally Walstrom, including his work at the new HaysMed Vein Clinic. This clinic provides treatment for varicose veins, spider veins and other venous problems. Dr. Walstrom, who specializes in sports medicine, sees patients at the HaysMed Specialty Clinic at St. Rose.