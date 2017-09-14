Sheriff: Man’s body found under Kansas bridge

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in Geary County on Thursday.

Just after 11:30a.m. deputies responded to report of a man’s body found underneath the K-18 bridge on the east side of U.S. 77.

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf confirms the man found deceased appears to be from a transient population, and was not from Junction City or a member of the military.

Authorities have not released his identity pending notification of next of kin.

Wolf stated, “Right now there is no evidence to suggest a homicide. We have scheduled an autopsy for the individual. We treat all of these as if they were worst case scenario, a homicide. But we don’t have any evidence right now to suggest that.