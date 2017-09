SEPTEMBER 14, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: HOME GYM. 791-8436

FOR SALE: 9MM HAND GUN, CHEST TYPE FREEZER. 785-420-0830

FOR SALE: SKIL SAW, 5 HESSTON BELT BUCKLES, 1-7/8″ COUPLER. 786-1945

WANTED: THEATER SIZE POPCORN POPPER. 785-810-8123

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE 566 ROUND BALER (SHEDDED), 12 WHEEL RAKE. 786-8647

FOR SALE: 1993 JEEP WRANGLER SIERRA (LOADED), DAYTON FLOOR MOUNTED DRILL PRESS, 20′ LUND BOAT TRAILER. 793-0979

FOR SALE: KENMORE 8,000 BTU AC, RED WING BOOTS 10-1/2 EE. 786-0200

WANTED: GOLD FISH 793-0612

FOR SALE: 5 36X80 STORM DOORS, BABY BOUNCER, BABY WALKER, PUZZLES. 617-9083

FOR SALE: GAS DRYER 639-5331 AFTER 3PM

FOR SALE: ELECTRONIC BASKETBALL GAME, COFFEE TABLE W/FLIP UP LEAVES, AIR COMPRESSOR. WANTED: GAS POWER WASHER. 786-5255

FOR SALE: 1985 CHEVY K-10 4WD PU OR TRADE FOR A TOYOTA 4WD PU, 1 COOPER TIRE 31/1050/15 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: TIRES & RIMS 33/12.50/16-1/2, NEW ZEALAND WHITE RABBITS. 282-4715

WANTED: MOTOR FOR A JOHN DEERE 510 MOWER, HONDA 4WD 4 WHEELER. 785-798-7020

FOR SALE: 1999 OLDSMOBILE CUTLASS FOR PARTS. 509-7519

WANTED: PTO ROTO-TILLER. 282-1480

FOR SALE: PURE BRED KID MILKING GOATS. 785-483-1234

FOR SALE: 1988 FORD F250 REAR END. 886-5423

FOR SALE: VINTAGE WINDOWS, MAHOGANY CHINA HUTCH, 2 DRESSERS. 617-5136

FOR SALE: CALIFORNIA CUSTOM TOPPER W/WINDOWS, ARC WELDER 220 230 AMPS W/HELMET/CART, LARGE AMOUNT OF WRENCHES. 282-7585

FOR SALE: BLACK & DECKER FOLDING TABLE, 6′ TIE DOWN STRAPS, 8 RUBBER TARP STRAPS. 793-8327 OR 617-0378

WANTED: FARM HELP FOR FALL HARVEST. EXPERIENCED DRIVER FOR COMBINE, TRACTOR, GRAIN TRUCK (CDL IS NOT NECESSARY) 653-4913

FOR SALE: 20 TON LOG SPLITTER 910-7710

ESTATE SALE. THE SALE IS LOCATED AT: 336 POINT DRIVE IN THE BISSEL POINT ADDITION ACROSS FROM BARTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE. AT THIS SALE YOU WILL FIND: ANTIQUES, PRIMITIVES, COLLECTIBLES, COUNTRY KITCHEN, QUILTING FABRIC, HAND TOOLS, POWER TOOLS. THE BASEMENT IS FULL, AS IS THE GARAGE, AND OUT BUILDING. THERE ARE SO MANY GREAT ITEMS IT IS WELL WORTH THE SHORT DRIVE TO 336 POINT IN THE BISSEL POINT ADDITION ACROSS FROM BARTON COLLEGE.

