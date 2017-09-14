Police search for suspects after explosion at Kansas barber shop

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an explosion at a business and asking for help to identify two suspects.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were asked to assist the Wichita Fire Department in at Slice City Barber Shop in 2400 Block of West McCormick in Wichita according to officer Charley Davidson.

Investigator learned from witnesses that two suspects approached the business and then left the area. A short time later residents reported there was a loud explosion that caused damage to the business.

The Wichita Police Department Bomb Squad is also assisting with the investigation.

Both suspects are described as 30-40 years old, wore black cloth masks and blue jeans. One wore a flannel shirt with a light-colored hood.

Anyone who saw anything or who may have additional information is asked to call police.