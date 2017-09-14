Police: Kansas man jailed after chase in stolen vehicle

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for theft of a vehicle.

Just before 7p.m. Wednesday, police attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle near 10th and SE Golden Avenue in Topeka, according to a media release.

The driver, identified as Brandon King, 25, refused to stop and drove the vehicle south on Golden to 21st where the intersection comes to a T-intersection. He lost control of the vehicle. It jumped the curb, struck a power pole and slid into the ditch.