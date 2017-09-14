Plans to extend 8th Street still on hold

Even though it is getting late in the construction season, the City of Great Bend is still hopeful that they can begin construction on 8th street, a new three lane road between Grant and McKinley that would connect Walmart to the East and Dillons on the West. But according to Great Bend interim City Administrator Bob Suelter, Walmart has not signed off on the project that will be built with special assessments.

Bob Suelter Audio

It is in Walmart’s best interest to get the project started with the upcoming project to widen the 10th Street and Grant Street intersection. Suelter says that will constrict traffic flow in and out of the business.

Bob Suelter Audio

Suelter says the private property owners on the South have said they will sign if Walmart signs. Then when the owners of the apartment complex sign, the city would have over 50 percent of the property owners on board which would allow the city to begin preliminary construction work.

Professional Engineering Consultants will design and coordinate the construction on 8th street for $47,500 for design, and $7,500 plus reimbursables for the construction phase.