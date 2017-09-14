Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting moved back to City Hall

The next scheduled Great Bend City Council meeting is Monday, September 18 and as of Thursday morning the decision is to hold the meeting at City Hall, 1209 Williams.

The city council held the previous three meetings at the Great Bend Events Center on 10th Street to accommodate larger crowds. The crowds showed up in concern of the decision to suspend Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch. Over 400 community members attended the meetings at times and eventually saw the council reinstate Couch on September 5. Couch announced his resignation just over a week back on the job and will be effective October 15.

While the Events Center is capable of holding hundreds of people, the City Hall meeting room where the meetings are typically held is designed to seat 40-50 people comfortably.

The long list of agenda items for Monday’s meeting includes motions to approve Mayor Mike Allison’s appointments for interim city administrator, fire chief, and Ward 2 city council position. The agenda came out shortly after Couch’s press release announcing his resignation. It is unsure at this time if the agenda will be amended to address the soon-to-be vacant police chief position.

Monday’s meeting begins at 7:30 p.m.